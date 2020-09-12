Loved ones of a woman who died from COVID-19 share their pain in hopes of saving others

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones of a woman who died from COVID-19 this week are sharing their pain in hopes that it will save the lives of others who aren’t taking the virus seriously.
“Always smiling with her big smile and her dimples,” said Dayna Inouye’s sister, Angie Choi.
Those who knew Dayna Inouye say her smile could light up a room.
The 49-year-old office clerk at Dole Middle School tested positive for coronavirus last week. She died at home on Wednesday. Inouye leaves behind three daughters.
“She never had a rich life. But she always tried to give one or provide one for me and my sisters. Even if I’m thousands of miles away,” said Inouye’s daughter, Megan, who lives in Oregon.
Inouye’s daughters say the night before she passed she requested chicken noodle soup.
They said goodnight and I love you, not realizing that would be the last time.
“All these posts that I see, I’m saving it just if I do get to show her one day,” said Inouye’s oldest daughter, Cameron. “It hasn’t really hit me that I won’t be able to show it to her.”
The Inouye family hopes their messages will be heard and are begging people to take coronavirus more seriously.
“We were always like yeah it’s never going to happen to us,” Cameron said.
