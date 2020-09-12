Lots to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving with lovely trade wind weather taking over for the holiday weekend

Let’s talk surf: A small, moderate-period northwest swell will fill in this evening and hold through Thursday. Slightly larger northwest swells will build Friday and peak out late Saturday into Sunday. As these weekend swells subside early next week, longer-period northwesterly swells emanating from a strong weekend North Pacific gale will begin arriving late Sunday to boost north and west shore surf to double digit heights by early next week. The largest of these swells is forecast to arrive late Tuesday and, if it materializes, could produce near warning-level surf along north and west-facing shores around the middle of next week.