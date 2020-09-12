Lots to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving with lovely trade wind weather taking over for the holiday weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Happy Thanksgiving!
A drier and more stable trade wind weather pattern will begin to return tonight and hold through the Thanksgiving Day weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the long weekend, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.
Let’s talk surf: A small, moderate-period northwest swell will fill in this evening and hold through Thursday. Slightly larger northwest swells will build Friday and peak out late Saturday into Sunday. As these weekend swells subside early next week, longer-period northwesterly swells emanating from a strong weekend North Pacific gale will begin arriving late Sunday to boost north and west shore surf to double digit heights by early next week. The largest of these swells is forecast to arrive late Tuesday and, if it materializes, could produce near warning-level surf along north and west-facing shores around the middle of next week.
A slight weakening of easterly trades will lower east shore surf a bit, then level out the next few days. Other than a small bit of wrap from the declining east wind wave swell, surf along south- facing shores will remain small through the holiday weekend.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive! Have a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend!
