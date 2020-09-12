Mayor Harry Kim calls for suspension of administrative staff of a Hilo veterans care home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a rare news conference Saturday, Hawaii Island Mayor Harry Kim called for the suspension of administrative staff at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.
Visibly distraught over the worsening case counts and fatalities tied to the home, Mayor Kim pointed to a lack of leadership within the facility, saying their lax response to coronavirus has led to a worsening outbreak.
“We tried to get through this without any fatalities,” Kim said.
As of Saturday, there have been 10 COVID deaths in patients at the care home, along with 66 infections of residents and 27 employees.
Kim said a state review of the facility was conducted and the findings were reported to him in a meeting on Friday.
“When they gave me the report, I asked the question, ‘So where do we go from here?’ And the answer was, ‘We will go back home. Make a report and send it to them that says these things must be addressed and corrected, and we will come back in a few days to see if you have made changes for the better,’” Kim said.
He continued, “And yesterday, I said, ‘Totally non-acceptable. Absolutely non-acceptable.’ And anyone there would tell you that I said, ‘If you were under my command, you wouldn’t even go home.'”
Actions now to address the outbreak are still needed though, Kim feels they are coming far too late.
“I should not be standing here calling this press conference, and there should’ve been people up there trying to correct the wrongs that were already point out,” he said.
He’s calling on the state to make the necessary leadership changes needed until the full review is complete.
“The only thing I can hope for now is that we can prevent any further harm,” Kim added.
