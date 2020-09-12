Light trades, sunshine to close out the weekend

Light trade winds and mostly dry conditions are expected through the first part of the coming week, with only a few brief light showers mainly over windward and mauka areas. Highs will be in the upper 80′s with east to northeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour for most areas.
By the middle of the week, a weak upper level low will start to approach the islands and park itself just to the north on Wednesday. This could increase showers, especially over windward and mauka areas, during the Tuesday to Thursday time period before the low drifts westward and away from the state.
It’s going to be rather quiet at the beach for Sunday, with the current south swell declining over the next day or two before another small long-period well arrives around midweek. A small northeast swell will keep a few waves coming for north shores, with a small trade wind swell for east-facing shores.
