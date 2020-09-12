Kaiser Permanente hosts weekly drive-thu flu shot clinic for members

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With flu season coming up, Kaiser Permanente offered drive-thru flu shot clinics Saturday at various locations around the state.
On Oahu, they were given out at the Waipio and Koolau Medical Offices, and on Hawaii Island, shots were administered at the Hilo Clinic.
Health officials say it’s important now more than ever before for people to get a flu vaccination.
“Especially during a time like this we have the COVID pandemic going, on we don’t want our healthcare systems to get overwhelmed with dealing with not only a COVID surge, but also an influenza surge during a time like this. It can be really overwhelming for our healthcare system,” Kaiser Permanente Nurse Johnaca Mendiola said.
Kaiser plans to offer the drive-thru events every Saturday morning for the next several weeks at the same facilities.
Those eligible must be Kaiser Permanete members. For more information and to sign up, click here.
