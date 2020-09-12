Firefighters respond to 2 fires on Maui; 1 brush fire and an unrelated structure fire

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters were kept busy Saturday with back-to-back calls for fires.
A brush fire first broke out just before noon near the Ukumehame firing range.
Fire officials said as of 4 p.m., the fire was 70% contained as crews battled it from land and from above. No evacuations were needed.
A cause and estimate of acreage burned was not yet known.
Then shortly after 1:30 p.m., crews were called out to a Kihei home.
It was reported that the most severe damage from the fire was contained to one of the rooms within the Wainohia Street structure.
Other parts of the building did sustain smoke damage. MFD said nine people were displaced as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting those in need. A cause is not yet known.
