Family, friends of 2 people who died from COVID-19 hope their message saves lives

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones of those who died from COVID-19 this week are sharing their pain hoping it will help save lives.
“Always smiling with her big smile and her dimples,” said Dayna Inouye’s sister Angie Choi.
Those who knew Dayna Inouye say her smile could light up a room.
The 49-year-old office clerk at Dole Middle School tested positive for coronavirus last week. She died at home on Wednesday. Inouye leaves behind three daughters.
“She never had a rich life. But she always tried to give one or provide one for me and my sisters. Even if I’m thousands of miles away,” said Inouye’s daughter Megan who lives in Oregon.
Inouye’s daughters say the night before she passed she requested chicken noodle soup.
They said goodnight and I love you, not realizing that would be the last time.
“All these posts that I see, I’m saving it just if I do get to show her one day. It hasn’t really hit me that I won’t be able to show it to her. Man, I really miss the conversations that we did have,” said Inouye’s oldest daughter Cameron.
Dr. Vinoo Ganapathy, 62, was an emergency room physician and the Chief Executive Officer of Kunia Urgent Care.
Those close to him said he passed from COVID-19 on Sunday.
“I know that he has two kids in their mid-20s and a wife who still practices medicine on the island and he taught me a lot,” said Dr. Wayne Warrington.
Dr. Warrington worked alongside Dr. Ganapathy in 2006. Warrington said “Dr. G” was a wonderful mentor and friend.
“A lot of people are sacrificing, they’re putting their lives and their families at stake by coming into work every day and exposing themselves and they do that because they care,” Dr. Warrington said.
Warrington and the Inouye family hope their messages will be heard and are begging people to take coronavirus more seriously.
“We were always like yeah it’s never going to happen to us,” Cameron said.
“This pandemic and this disease is real and just because you don’t know anybody who passed away from it, doesn’t mean that it’s a hoax,” said Dr. Warrington.
