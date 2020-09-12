Brush fire closes a portion of Hawaii Island’s Mamalahoa Highway

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews over on Hawaii Island are working to contain a brush fire that ignited Saturday morning.
Hawaii Island police have shut down Mamalahoa Highway (Rt. 190) between the Old Saddle Road junction and Waikoloa Road in South Kohala. Officials anticipate the close to last for a minimum of three hours. The public is advised to avoid the area.
Extremely dry conditions are fueling the flames. No word on how many acres have burned at this time.
This story will be updated.
