Authorities responding to apparent barricade situation in Windward Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A heavy police presence was seen on Oahu’s Windward side Saturday as they responded to an apparent barricade situation.
Details on the incident are limited, but HPD reports that Kaneohe Bay Drive was shut down between Lale Street and the H3 Freeway on/off junction.
Sources say it may have started as a domestic incident, and one suspect remains within the home. No injuries have been reported so far.
This story will be updated.
