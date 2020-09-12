Authorities investigating monk seal death on Kauai’s east side

ANAHOLA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway into the death of a Hawaiian Monk Seal on Kauai’s East Side.
The Department of Land and Natural Resources said the death was reported on Thursday on an Anahola shoreline.
The exact cause of death for the monk seal isn’t yet known at this time, but officials say DOCARE officers along with NOAA’s Law Enforcement officers are taking part in the investigation.
Killing a Hawaiian monk seal is both a federal and state crime with severe penalties. Officials say those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
So far, no arrests have bee made.
Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact DOCARE at (808) 643-DLNR (3567), or use the free DLNRTip app.
