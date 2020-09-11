19 years later, Hawaii remember victims, heroes of 9/11 attacks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nineteen years later, the nation is pausing to remember the Sept. 11 terror attacks — but in a very different way as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
In Hawaii, flags will fly at half-staff in honor of the victims of 9/11. Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day after hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
At least nine of the victims had Hawaii ties, including:
In lieu of traditional ceremonies, city leaders — including Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and others — held a virtual remembrance ceremony
Officials paid their respects at the “Eternal Flame” in front of Honolulu Hale.
“After 19 years, September 11th remains etched in our nation’s collective memory. We will never forget,” Caldwell said. “We came together then and we can come together now as a people united in a common purpose to honor those whose lives were lost, and the spirit of those who ran to danger to protect others.”
Tributes poured in on the mainland as well. In New York, relatives of the victims gathered for remembrances at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza at the World Trade Center and another on a nearby corner.
President Donald Trump marked 9/11 at a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden attended the observance at the 9/11 memorial in New York and planned to pay respects at the Flight 93 memorial in the afternoon.
