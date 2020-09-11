Tributes
Hawaii remembers victims, heroes 21 years after 9/11 attacks

First responders were in attendance at a ceremony to mark 21 years since the 9/11 attacks.
First responders were in attendance at a ceremony to mark 21 years since the 9/11 attacks.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

A somber remembrance ceremony was held Friday in Downtown Honolulu to mark the anniversary.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivered the keynote address, while members of the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were also among those in attendance.

“I think it’s safe to say that all of us can remember where we were that morning of 9/11,” Blangiardi said. “But I think it’s more important that we remember the events of that day. The events of that day resulted in thousands of lives being lost.”

Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day after hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

At least nine of the victims had Hawaii ties, including:

Click here to read more about the nine.

