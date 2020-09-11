Nice weather! Trade winds continue to be breezy before dropping off by the weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Happy Aloha Friday! Hope you had a wonderful week and you are ready for a terrific weekend! The dry and stable trade wind pattern will continue through the weekend with the best chance for showers during the overnight through the early morning hours in windward and mauka areas.
Trade winds are expected to relax over the weekend and back down slightly, potentially enough for localized land and sea breeze conditions over leeward areas, with these lighter trades continuing through the middle of next week.
A Small Craft Advisory is likely for the windier areas around the Big Island and Maui County as the winds increase. And finally a south swell in the works for surfers!
Let’s talk surf: Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores through next week. While the northwesterly swell is nearly over, a small shorter period northeasterly swell will keep surf from going completely flat along north-facing shores through the weekend. A small south swell is expected to build into Friday, then gradually diminish over the weekend. Trade winds will continue to generate that small, short-period surf along east-facing shorelines.
The numbers behind the waves...
- East facing shores will be 2 to 4 feet.
- South facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet tonight then 2 to 4 feet Saturday.
- North facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet.
- West facing shores will be 2 to 4 feet.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
