Lt. Gov. Josh Green, staff to be tested for COVID-19 after positive case in his office

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green and more than a dozen employees in his office will be tested for COVID-19 after a positive case on his team, a spokeswoman said Friday.
Those who will get tested and quarantine include administrative staff and his security detail.
His office said he was in close contact with the staff member who tested positive.
“We are following proper protocols to ensure the health and safety of our team members first and foremost," Green said, in a statement.
"Our thoughts are with our team member who tested positive for Covid-19 and wish them a speedy recovery.”
