Hawaii reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 167 new coronavirus infections on Friday and two additional COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 96.
Both of the new deaths were on Oahu.
Of the 167 new cases, 142 were on Oahu, 21 were on the Big Island and four were on Maui.
The death toll still does not include at least seven recent fatalities at a Hilo veterans home. The Health Department said it is aware of those deaths and awaiting “medical records from the facility.”
The 167 positives were out of 3,556 tests conducted, translating into a 4.7% positivity rate.
The new cases push the statewide total to 10,459.
More than 7,000 of those cases are “active,” which means patients have not been released from isolation. Additionally, the number of people hospitalized in Hawaii since the pandemic began is at 610.
Daily, triple-digit increases of COVID-19 cases on Oahu in August prompted the city to issue the “stay-at-home” order, closing non-essential businesses and banning non-essential activities.
On Tuesday, the city extended that order by two more weeks. The only difference: Solo activities — like walking and sunbathing — are now allowed at beaches, parks and on trails.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 9,446 total cases
- 2,793 released from isolation
- 549 required hospitalization
- 83 deaths
- 562 total cases
- 261 released from isolation
- 23 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
- 367 total cases
- 223 released from isolation
- 47 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 58 total cases
- 57 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 26 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
