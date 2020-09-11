Governor signs measure aimed at preserving ‘integrity’ of musicians' original works

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor signed a measure into law Thursday that protects musicians against cover bands and imposters making money off their name.
Gov. David Ige signed the Truth in Music Advertising Act in a virtual bill signing.
Hawaii is the 35th state to have such a law, which prohibits someone from advertising or conducting a live musical performance through the use of false or misleading association with the performing group.
“This truth in music advertising act will preserve the integrity of Hawaii arts, not just for creators but for consumers like myself who often feel cheated by those who impersonate real live artists,” said Ige.
“This measure is so important for protecting our culture and our heritage and we all know how important music, especially local music, is to the very essence of Hawaii.”
