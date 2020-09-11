Forecast: Slower winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The dry and stable trade wind pattern will continue through the weekend with the best chance for showers during the overnight through the early morning hours in windward and mauka areas.
Trade winds are expected to relax over the weekend, potentially enough for localized land and sea breeze conditions over leeward areas, with these lighter trades continuing through the middle of next week.
Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores through next week. While the northwesterly swell is nearly over, a small shorter period northeasterly swell will keep surf from going completely flat along north-facing shores through the weekend.
A small south swell is expected to build into Friday, then gradually diminish over the weekend.
Trade winds will continue to generate that small, short-period surf along east-facing shorelines.
