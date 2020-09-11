Football is back, the Kansas City Chiefs best the Houstan Texans 34-20

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - NFL football made it’s long awaited return Thursday night — with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans.
Not much has changed in title town, as the Chiefs take care of the Texans to open the season with an impressive 34-20 victory.
Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes, led his team to their impressive 2020 debut — completing 24 of his 32 pass attempts, for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns.
What caught the eye of the fans was 2020 first round draft pick, Running back Clyde Edwards-Hellaire.
The former LSU tiger rushed for 138 yards on 25 carries, earning his first NFL touchdown — the first rookie running back to get over 100 yards in his debut since Saquan Barkley in 2018.
On the other sideline, the Houston Texans couldn’t quite find an answer for the Chiefs' high powered offense — giving up 17 unanswered points.
Deshaun Watson and company, got on the scoreboard first but failed to find the endzone until the fourth quarter — Watson completed 20 of his 30 attempts for 253 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Houstons' extra points were kicked in by former Punahou kicker Kaimi Fairbairn, who missed a field goal early in the game but went two for two on his extra point attempts.
The Texans will have their home opener against another high flying offense in Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens — kickoff set for 10:25 p.m. Hawaii time, September 20th.
While the Chiefs continue their quest to get back to the Super Bowl, with another home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on the same day.
