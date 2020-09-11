Episode 24: Summer Tapasa Clocks In With The UFC

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Remember the Best Buy security guard who went viral for stopping an accused shoplifter in Aiea?
Summer Tapasa now has a new home, and a dream job with a famous boss! Just before the pandemic, Summer joined the ‘Muthaship’ to talk about the moment that forever changed her life, her decision to do “the right thing,” and advice to parents raising millenials.
We came away absolutely inspired, so we’re excited to share Summer’s story and valuable words of wisdom with all of you!
