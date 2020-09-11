Episode 23: The Aloha Safe Alert Apps

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week, the Muthaship goes high-tech!
We’re learning about two new apps that’ll soon be rolled out by the state to boost contact tracing efforts. One uses GPS to track where you’ve been, and the other details possible close contacts, to make contact tracing faster.
Brandon Kurisu, the President of AIO Digital, responds to concerns about privacy and explains how the apps, which are called Aloha Safe Alert and Aloha Safe Story, could help Hawaii in the battle against the coronavirus.
