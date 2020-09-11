EPA warns of products falsely claiming to kill coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Environment Protection Agency is warning about products that falsely claim to kill the coronavirus.
Hawaii Public Radio reports that it has denied entry to 25 shipments containing about 5,000 illegal products like disinfectant wipes.
The EPA says most of the unregistered products come from China. Officials also ordered a local company called HUI Restoration to stop using certain products.
The state says the state hired the company to disinfect high traffic areas at Oahu Community Correctional Center, Halawa Correctional Facility and Maui Community Correction Center.
The EPA said it has been in touch with both the Department of Public Safety and the Hawaii Attorney General about the issue.
A full list of EPA-approved products is listed online.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.