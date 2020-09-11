Bus drivers struggle to enforce social distancing rules

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - City bus routes have been changed to avoid overcrowding. But drivers are still struggling to enforce social distancing rules.
“It’s a hard situation because we have people with medical conditions that need to go to the doctor or something like that and it’s hard to say maybe you can’t catch the bus,” said one driver, who wanted to remain anonymous.
Wayne Kaululaau, president of Hawaii Teamsters Local 996, said he has been hearing similar concerns from other members about trying to enforce safety rules on board the bus.
“A lot of the complaints are coming from the operators operating the country routes indicating that there is a problem with social distancing basically because of the headway,” said Kaululaau.
“It’s a larger headway than in town.”
The city’s Department of Transportation Services said on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., bus operators are responsible for limiting the number of passengers.
However, Kaululaau says in the evenings there are fewer buses out, which means longer wait times for riders.
“So, when you try to social distance on those buses especially in the later hours you know you have to think to yourself, am I going to leave this guy behind?” said Kaululaau.
“What if you’re the last bus are you going to leave people there, you have to do whatever it takes to get them home especially if it’s one of the last buses out.”
The driver HNN spoke to said he tries to control capacity by getting off to let riders know how many seats are left before they board. As an added measure, he suggested eliminating seats.
“You know tape up some seats that allow social distance in that way,” said the driver.
“And the bottom line is if everybody does their part, not only us, but the riders themselves, they have to practice social distancing when they’re on the bus.”
Kaululaau also said taping more seats would be better.
DTS said they currently have seats taped off to keep 6-foot space between the passengers and the driver, but adds that they are not planning to tape off more seats.
“However, at this time, DTS does not have plans to tape off more seats as it limits accessibility to riders and does not allow for families or household members to sit together.”
