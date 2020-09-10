WWII Chinese-American veteran receives special honor on 99th birthday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A World War II Chinese-American veteran celebrated a very special day at Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday morning.
Albert Kam was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his service during the war — on his 99th birthday.
The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian awarded by Congress.
Retired Maj. Gen. Robert G.F. Lee, a former Hawaii state adjutant general, put the event together. It was held at Maunalani, where Kam lives, but was done virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
