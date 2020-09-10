A woman who’s been at sea since June 12 is rowing her way to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A San Francisco woman is currently rowing her way across the Pacific Ocean right en route to the islands.
Rower Lia Ditton is hoping to set a new Guiness World Record.
Wednesday marked day 84 for Ditton on her 2,500-mile journey to Honolulu.
The 40-year-old professional sailor and rower left San Francisco’s East Bay back on June 12. She’s expected to arrive at the Waikiki Yacht Club on Friday.
Ditton has been posting daily blogs from her boat, including one where she demonstrated how she washes her hair in the open ocean.
“Fully dressed, you put your hair on the side at mid day, trying to pretend its not windy. Yes, it’s drizzling. yes it’s windy. And I’m fully dressed. and I’m done,” she said in her video log.
She’s no amateur in the world of competitive rowing. She’s earned respect through various open ocean rowing competitions in years past, such as the OSTAR 2005 single-handed transatlantic race, and France’s single-handed transatlantic race, Le Route du Rhum, where she placed second.
Upon completion of the journey, Ditton is expected to break the women’s world record of 99 days set by Roz Savage back in 2008.
To stay up to date on her journey, check out her website here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.