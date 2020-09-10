Those eligible for additional jobless benefits will be allowed to enroll starting Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will launch a new online feature Saturday to allow those eligible for $300 in additional weekly jobless benefits to enroll.
Claimants should sign into their accounts on the unemployment insurance portal and answer a pop-up page that allows them to self-certify that they were partially or wholly unemployed due to COVID-19.
To see a graphic demonstrating the process, click here.
The additional benefits are being paid out through the Lost Wages Assistance program.
The state will start processing payments in October and the payments will be staggered for each week you are eligible. Payments will be retroactive for eligible weeks dating back to Aug. 1.
In all, those eligible for the program will get up to five weeks of payments.
Those who get less than $100 per week in unemployment insurance benefits are not eligible.
For more information, click here.
