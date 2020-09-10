14th Annual Kapiolani Radiothon for kids goes all virtual for the first time

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 14th annual Kapiolani Radiothon for kids will broadcast virtually for the first time on KSSK 92.3 starting Thursday.
“Typically, we would all get together and it would be a great big party in the Kapiolani dining room, but now that it’s all remote we’re keeping that same energy,” said Colette Forcier, director of Kapiolani Children’s Miracle Network.
“There are kids over at Kapiolani right now who need these donations and support. Kapiolani has not stopped caring for these kids throughout the entire pandemic.”
In the past, the event has been an opportunity for patients to gather and share powerful and heartfelt stories.
Honolulu’s stay-at-home order due to COVID-19 caused organizers to shift to a virtual event.
Julie Kobayashi, former Children’s Miracle Network Champion and Kapiolani Heart Care Patient, says every dollar makes a difference.
“It’s critical for Kapiolani to receive this support of their donors because a lot of the keiki that have underlying medical conditions are at a greater risk for catching the virus,” said Kobayashi.
Since 2006, Kapiolani, CMN and KSSK have worked together to bring awareness and funding to Hawaii’s only full-service children’s specialty hospital.
Listeners can tune into KSSK from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.
For more information, call 808-951-KIDS or visit www.givetokapiolani.org/radiothon.
