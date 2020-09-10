State reports 169 new COVID-19 cases; 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 169 new COVID-19 infections — a jump from recent days that comes as Oahu prepares to enter a third week of the city’s stay-at-home order.
The state Health Department also said there were three additional COVID-19 deaths on Oahu.
The fatalities bring the official death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 94.
The death toll does not include at least seven recent fatalities at a Hilo veterans home. The Health Department said it is aware of those deaths and awaiting “medical records from the facility.”
Of the 169 new cases Thursday, 158 are on Oahu, eight are on the Big Island and three are on Maui.
The new cases push the statewide total to 10,292.
More than 7,000 of those cases are “active,” which means patients have not been released from isolation. Additionally, the number of people hospitalized in Hawaii since the pandemic began is at 610.
Daily, triple-digit increases of COVID-19 cases on Oahu in August prompted the city to issue the “stay-at-home” order, closing non-essential businesses and banning non-essential activities.
On Tuesday, the city extended that order by two more weeks. The only difference: Solo activities — like walking and sunbathing — are now allowed at beaches, parks and on trails.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 9,304 total cases
- 2,649 released from isolation
- 537 required hospitalization
- 81 deaths
- 541 total cases
- 252 released from isolation
- 23 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
- 363 total cases
- 218 released from isolation
- 47 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 58 total cases
- 57 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 26 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.