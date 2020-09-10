A recent survey found lots of us are wearing masks right, but some aren’t wearing them at all

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you wearing your mask right?
As in ... over the nose and mouth — and certainly not around your neck?
A team of researchers conducted a survey recently to answer that question on Oahu and discovered some good news. Lots of us are wearing masks correctly. But nearly 1 in 5 surveyed weren’t wearing a mask at all.
The small study was conducted over a single day in late July.
Researchers went around Downtown Honolulu and Waikiki and observed around 200 people.
Only 5% of people were not wearing masks properly — meaning that their mouth or nose were exposed. Some 18% of people, however, were not wearing a mask at all.
Researchers also found that more people wore masks in Downtown compared to Waikiki.
Children under the age of 5, runners, bicyclists, people who were eating or smoking and onsite workers were not counted for the survey.
In order to get more people to comply with the state’s mask mandate, researchers recommended more education and outreach.
Under the city’s mandate, masks are required indoors, within all common areas of residential communities and outdoors where social distancing is not possible.
