More than 3,400 acres of a Maui forest to be preserved

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The more than 3,400 acres of Maui’s Kamehamenui Forest is now protected forever.
Through federal and state funding, the Trust for Public Land purchased the forest for $9.8 million to protect the land and convey it to the community.
Officials say the deal protects the Kula water aquifer and native forests.
“This area is beloved by many and we want to make sure that it is protected for future generations.” Rep. Kyle Yamashita said, “I am proud to have been part of this collaborative effort. Thanks to the efforts of DLNR, TPL, and federal funding, this spectacular property will be preserved in perpetuity for the benefit of the public.”
They’re now considering other public uses such as hiking trails and places to picnic. Native reforestation will also be performed to ensure long-term sustainability of the area.
The forest is also known to be home to endangered Hawaiian petrels.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.