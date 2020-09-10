Manana Park to be renamed in honor of a beloved state senator

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to rename the Manana Community Park in Aiea.
The park will soon take on the name of the late State Senator and City Councilman Breene Harimoto.
His work helped provide the park with its amenities, including basketball and volleyball courts, and its skate park.
Harimoto was a respected leader well loved by colleagues and constituents alike. He died in June from pancreatic cancer at the age of 66.
“Senator Harimoto was a gentle but fierce leader, who showed us all how to serve the public with dignity and kindness,” Councilmember Brandon Elefante said.
“As a young staffer, he encouraged me to run for public office to carry on his good work. I’m grateful that we can honor this wonderful public servant by renaming the park after him in the community that he served so well and for so long.”
During his career of community service, Sen. Harimoto also served on the Pearl City Neighborhood Board No. 21.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.