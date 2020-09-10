Looking for work? USPS hiring nearly 500 for the holiday season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Postal Service is hiring for the upcoming holiday season.
Nearly 500 positions need to be filled statewide, including casual mail handlers, holiday clerks, mail processing clerk and holiday tractor trailer operator.
Most positions are on Oahu but some are available on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island.
The hourly wages range from $16.55 to $19.64 with varying shifts and days off.
Temporary holiday positions will be available from Nov. 7 through New Year’s Day.
Job openings will be regularly updated until all positions are filled. You can apply now until Sept. 16 at www.usps.com/careers.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.