Hawaii Island police officer arrested on multiple charges, including robbery
A Hawaii Island police officer has been arrested for an incident Sunday night. (Source: Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff | September 10, 2020 at 7:25 AM HST - Updated September 10 at 7:25 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island police officer has been arrested for an incident in Kailua-Kona on Sunday, officials said.

According to authorities, 38-year-old Adrian Ruiz has been charged with robbery, terroristic threatening and trespassing.

Police said Ruiz and three other men threatened a family on Holoholo Street around 10 p.m. over an alleged theft.

One of the men reportedly had a baseball bat.

Ruiz was arrested, along with a second man, 42-year-old Rafael Garcia. The two other suspects are still on the loose.

According to police officials, Ruiz works at the Department of Motor Vehicles and worked as a patrol officer in 2015.

Bail has been set at $12,250 for Ruiz and $61,000 for Garcia. Both men have posted bail.

The department has opened an internal investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311.

