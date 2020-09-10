Hawaii Island police officer arrested on multiple charges, including robbery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island police officer has been arrested for an incident in Kailua-Kona on Sunday, officials said.
According to authorities, 38-year-old Adrian Ruiz has been charged with robbery, terroristic threatening and trespassing.
Police said Ruiz and three other men threatened a family on Holoholo Street around 10 p.m. over an alleged theft.
One of the men reportedly had a baseball bat.
Ruiz was arrested, along with a second man, 42-year-old Rafael Garcia. The two other suspects are still on the loose.
According to police officials, Ruiz works at the Department of Motor Vehicles and worked as a patrol officer in 2015.
Bail has been set at $12,250 for Ruiz and $61,000 for Garcia. Both men have posted bail.
The department has opened an internal investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311.
This story will be updated.
