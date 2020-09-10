Girl Scouts of Hawaii to host virtual recruitment events

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Girl Scouts of Hawaii are looking for new members and you can join by just logging into Zoom.
The organization is hosting two virtual recruitment events for girls and their parents next month. The first event is “animal dance party” on Oct. 3. The second is a “robot building party" on Oct. 17.
Here are the details:
Girl Scouts of Hawaii Animal Dance Party
- Oct. 3, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
- Intended audience: Kindergarten to third grade
- Register for free at: http://tiny.cc/GSHAnimalDanceParty
Girl Scouts of Hawai’i Robot Building Party
- Oct. 17, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
- Intended audience: Kindergarten to third grade
- Register for free at: http://tiny.cc/GSHRobotBuildingParty
For more information, contact Jheanelle Garvida, membership and recruitment specialist at the Girl Scouts of Hawaii, at 595-8400 or email jgarvida@gshawaii.org.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.