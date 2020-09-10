Forecast: Red flag warning posted for extreme fire conditions

The current small northwest swell will gradually lower tonight through Friday, with very small or flat surf expected Saturday through the middle of next week. Surf along south facing shores will build tonight, and reach levels near the summertime average Thursday through Saturday. East shore surf is expected to remain small and below the summertime average through the middle of next week. A persistent small southeast swell will remain in place through the middle of next week, bringing steady small breakers into exposed shorelines.