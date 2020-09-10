Forecast: Red flag warning posted for extreme fire conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds along with a drier airmass pushing in will bring conditions to red flag warning criteria Thursday afternoon.
The dry and stable trade wind pattern will continue with the best chance for showers developing overnight through the early-morning periods across windward and mountain locations.
Trade winds are expected to relax over the weekend, potentially enough for localized land and sea breeze conditions over leeward areas.
The current small northwest swell will gradually lower tonight through Friday, with very small or flat surf expected Saturday through the middle of next week.
Surf along south-facing shores will build tonight, and reach levels near the summertime average Thursday through Saturday.
East-shore surf is expected to remain small and below the summertime average through the middle of next week.
A persistent small southeast swell will remain in place through the middle of next week, bringing steady small breakers into exposed shorelines.
