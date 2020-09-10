Federal aid is available to those impacted by pandemic. Here’s how to apply for it.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Millions of dollars in aid is available to Hawaii residents who need help covering rent, house payments, utilities, even childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The simplest way to see what you’re eligible for is to call 211, the number for Aloha United Way.
Tell the operator your situation and they’ll connect you with the resources that can help.
Aloha United Way is just one of many agencies recently tasked with distributing millions of dollars in federal CARES Act assistance.
Earlier this week, the state also rolled out its Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program for those left unemployed or partially unemployed because of the pandemic.
“If you take the time to go and apply you will definitely get help,” said Connie Mitchell, who heads up the Institute for Human Services. The non-profit’s responsible for doling out more than $6 million of rental and mortgage assistance.
Under the Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program, renters are eligible for up to $2,000 a month — paid directly to the landlord.
To qualify you must be at least 18 and a full-time Hawaii resident who has lost income because of the pandemic.
“If you’re a household of one you can make up to $88,000,” said Mitchell. “If you’re a household of four you can make up to $125,000.”
These are some of the other agencies distributing federal CARES money intended to keep people from losing their homes:
- Catholic Charities
- Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center
- ALEA Bridge
- Gregory House
- Salvation Army
- Family Promise of Hawaii
- Hina Mauka
- Parents and Children Together
There’s also money available to help people pay for utilities, childcare and elder care.
The money’s not a loan and doesn’t need to be paid back.
Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says he’s pushing to have much of Hawaii’s workforce back on the job in the coming weeks. But he says to do it safely there needs to be a statewide mask mandate.
“Opening up on Oct. 1 will put a lot of people back to work. It will at least get us started,” said Green.
“We have a very low level of immunity right now and this thing is super infectious so it will spread again and again if we’re not fully masked and social distanced.”
If you’re a landlord who has tenants who are behind on rent, Mitchell suggests letting them know that this rental assistance is available now through the end of the year.
