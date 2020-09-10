‘Doogie Howser’ reboot in the works — and there’s a Hawaii twist

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A “Doogie Howser, M.D.” reboot is coming to Disney+, but this time the show revolves around a medical prodigy living in the Aloha State.
“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” will center around Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old girl who works as a doctor in Hawaii, the streaming service announced Thursday.
Much like the original ABC series starring Neil Patrick Harris, the new show will depict Lahela juggling a fast-paced medical career and life as a teenager.
Like Harris' Doogie, Lahela is close to her family, including her spirited Irish mom — who works as Lahela’s supervisor at the hospital — and her dad, who’s struggling to accept that Lahela is no longer his little girl, according to NBC’s Today Show.
Kourtney Kang from the hit shows “Fresh Off the Boat” and “How I Met Your Mother” will write and executive produce for 20th Television.
No details on casting have been released.
The original “Doogie” aired from 1989 until 1993.
