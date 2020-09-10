DOH whistleblower put on leave: State ‘missed opportunities to stop virus'

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Health Department whistleblower who exposed the state’s woefully inadequate COVID-19 contact tracing efforts says she endured “character attacks” after speaking out and added that allegations she made violent threats against her colleagues are untrue.
In a statement released through her attorney Thursday, Dr. Jennifer Smith said she was forced to take paid leave from the Department of Health on Sept. 4 when those “protecting” state Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park, who is also on paid leave, “prevailed.” She also said she does not regret coming forward.
“Contrary to public statements made by others, the only thing I have ever threatened was the toxic management culture at the department,” she said. “Character attacks on me after I spoke up publicly ... are not going to stop the pandemic or save a single life in Hawaii. Saving lives will only occur through good science, conducted by dedicated people who have the resources necessary to do their work without managers who put micromanagement and personal loyalty ahead of Hawai’i 's public health.”
She continued:
“The opportunity to crush out the pandemic has been compromised directly by a lack of effective leadership at the department coupled with the obvious need for more resources, staff and training that has not been addressed. We have missed opportunities to stop the virus in its tracks. I sincerely hope it is not too late to find skilled leaders, more highly trained staff and resources necessary for a dedicated team to do so now.”
Smith came forward in August to tell state senators — and the public — that the Health Department had been untruthful about its contact tracing capabilities while cases were exploding on Oahu.
In her statement Thursday, Smith reiterated what she’d previously said — that DOH investigators following up infections were overwhelmed, working 10- to 12-hour days and putting in weekend shifts, too.
“Our workload reached 300% of intended capacity, working with outmoded computers, overwhelmed phones staffed by people without complete training, and a data system that was never validated,” she said.
Smith added that she told Park on July 31 that the team of investigators couldn’t keep up with the soaring number of infections. “Her only response was to demand that we had to do more,” Smith said.
After Smith came forward, contradicting claims by the governor and the state Health Department that the state had the situation under control, additional National Guard and other contact tracers were brought on.
State Health Director Bruce Anderson announced his retirement shortly afterward, a new public health expert was brought in to handle contact tracing and Park was then put on leave.
Gov. David Ige has declined to speak about Park’s status and has insisted that he never lost confidence in Anderson. He said Anderson decided to step down because of the pressures of the job.
Smith’s supporters have called the department’s decision to put her on leave “classic whistleblower retaliation.” She was apparently suspended after employees reported she had made claims of gun violence against them. The state has declined to elaborate on the circumstances surrounding Smith’s leave.
In a statement, a spokeswoman said Smith is “on a leave of absence ... and out of the office.” HGEA, the union that represents Smith, said it is looking into the case.
Smith’s new statements come as the department is facing new questions about the pace at which it’s spending federal CARES Act dollars. Civil Beat, using data published by the Hawaii Data Collaborative, reports the department has spent less than 1% of a $57 million federal award for COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
