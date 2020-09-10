City Council passes a resolution that would give businesses rent relief

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council is urging the Mayor to set aside $100 million in federal funding to help cover the rents for local businesses.
The plan calls for commercial landlords to get breaks on their property taxes, as long as they give rent breaks to their tenants.
At a virtual council hearing on Wednesday, business owners said they fear eviction as the lockdown continues, and federal aid runs dry
“I think we all recognize that businesses are hurting, from Hawaii Kai to Haleiwa, from Waikiki to Waimanalo. And we really need to do something to help them,” Councilmember Tommy Waters said.
The council passed the resolution unanimously, but since it’s only a resolution, it’s up to mayor whether or not to put it into action.
