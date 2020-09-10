Authorities search for 2 suspects accused of impersonating police to rob Kailua home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating after suspects impersonating police officers allegedly tied up and gagged a Kailua woman in her home and got away with thousands in cash and jewelry.
The incident happened about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities said two men knocked on the 77-year-old woman’s door and claimed to be police officers. One of the suspects had a black police vest on and a gold badge that he flashed at the victim, authorities said.
The suspects asked the woman to come into the house to search for a fugitive.
The victim told them they couldn’t come up but could search the property.
The suspects then allegedly forced their way in through a sliding door in the back of the home, tied up the victim and gagged her and threw a blanket over her.
They fled with cash and jewelry.
Authorities did not immediately release a description of the suspects.
