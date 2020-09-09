You can still get a COVID test for free. Here’s how

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of more surge testing for COVID-19 this week, there’s been a dramatic drop in pre-registration.
Testing is set to commence on Thursday at various sites around Oahu. As of Thursday, just over 530 people had pre-registered.
Honolulu firefighters, who are a part of the planning and coordination process, said about 220 people were swabbed Tuesday at Aloha Stadium. That’s down from 800 a week ago.
And just under 540 people were tested islandwide on Wednesday.
Surge testing wraps up in just five days. The test is available for free.
Walk ins are welcome, but registering ahead of time is a matter of convenience. For information on locations and to sign up, tap this link here.
[Read a previous report: HHS: Less than 1% of Hawaii’s ‘surge’ tests conducted so far have come back positive]
