Since launching, Queen’s hotline for COVID-19 questions has taken 50,000 calls

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the third floor at the Queen’s Medical Center, conference rooms double as the hub for Queen’s COVID-19 Infoline.
“Our goal is to take care of the community in a way that helps the patients who have COVID, and minimizes the spread of COVID in the community,” said Dr. Whitney Limm, Queen’s Health Systems chief physician executive.
Fourteen phones are staffed by Queen’s nurses. A call can take a few minutes or longer than an hour. If you have questions, here’s the number to call: 691-2619.
“A lot of the callers are anxious. Given this pandemic, it’s new to everybody, even for us at Queen’s,” registered nurse Emi Nuesca said.
She and her colleagues counsel people who have been exposed to the disease or who fear they have been. They tell them where to get tested, then call back with the test results.
“A lot of people would tell us their entire story of what’s going on, and we just navigate through that,” Nuesca said.
Callers who test positive are tracked by a Queen’s transitional case manager.
Some are given thermometers and pulse oximeters to measure their oxygen levels. In some cases, a Queen’s physician will make a house call.
The free Infoline runs round-the-clock and call volumes can reach 800 a day.
“We just passed over 50,000 calls from people in the community,” said Dr. Ron Kuroda, the Infoline’s medical director.
Inquiries come from individuals and employers, even from areas outside the state.
“We’ve had calls from governments in the Pacific to help get their people back home. American Samoa needed us to help them out,” Kuroda said.
The nurses who answer the phones were trained by an infectious disease specialist. They share the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask.
“I just want to give a shout out to our team who has been working really hard,” Nuesca said.
The Queen’s Medical Center’s COVID-19 Infoline went live in March.
“We’ve donated over half a million dollars to the community just in this service alone,” Kuroda said.
