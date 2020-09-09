Paramedics, exhausted by Oahu’s COVID-19 surge, driven by a love for the job and their patients

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For Emergency Medical Services in Honolulu, the coronavirus pandemic is like a marathon with no clear finish line.
To get a sense of what it’s like for crews on the frontlines, Hawaii News Now rode along with paramedics Kameron Aceret and Brent Shimabukuro during a recent shift.
Both are assigned to Metro 1. The unit is based on Young Street is one of the busiest in the state.
“This is ground zero for COVID,” said Aceret.
The 29-year-old has been on the job seven years. He said over the past couple weeks the number of calls they’re responding to with known positive patients has increased substantially.
The moment one call is complete, the ambulance is dispatched to the next.
“It’s both physical and mental exhaustion,” said Shimabukuro. “Sometimes it’s just constantly drop off, to the next, clean up. Get sent out again for another call.”
Downtime has become non-existent.
Ten minutes after clocking in Tuesday they were on the scene of their first call at the Equus, a Waikiki hotel turned government quarantine facility.
The patient: COVID-19 positive.
“It’s real. We’re seeing this every day,” said Aceret. “The fever. The body aches. The weakness. The oxygen levels in their blood. It’s very low.”
Despite the latest lockdown, call volume hasn’t slowed.
Over the radio a dispatcher could be heard saying, “North Pauahi Street for a sick person.”
“Copy responding,” replied Shimabukuro.
On top of its normal workload, Honolulu EMS has transported 307 COVID-19 positive patients to emergency rooms across Oahu since March — plus many more who were likely infected.
“We just never know,” said Shimabukuro.
And that critical information isn’t always easy to get.
On a call in Chinatown, the crew was unable to understand what was wrong with a 93-year-old woman whose family had called 911. “You guys speak Cantonese?” one of the paramedics asked.
Using a translator app on his smart phone, Aceret was able to figure out what was happening.
“Her chest,” he said. “She’s pointing to her chest.”
On almost every call, crews are now required to wear an N-95 mask, face shields, goggles, gowns and gloves. “The virus is very contagious, " said Aceret.
Added Shimabukuro: “I do have to trust in the precautions we take. We really don’t have time to worry.”
Putting on all the extra layers takes time. So does the new decontamination protocol.
Prior to COVID-19, the average call would take between 30 to 45 minutes. Now, it’s well over an hour.
And with hospitals in town operating at or near capacity, EMS can’t always transport to the nearest facility. Instead they go where the bed is available, even if family wants the patient somewhere else.
Shimabukuro could be overheard explaining to a patient’s son, “Right now they’re kind of sending us to a different hospital. They’re dispatching us that way just because of how busy it is.”
Even when the sun sets, the rush continues.
Nine hours into a 12-hour shift and no one’s had a chance to eat. The only break is about five minutes long — enough time to run to the restroom.
“Even though you’re tired, and you’re sweaty and you’re sore, I love what I do,” said Aceret.
It’s critical care for a community on the edge of crisis.
“Not everyone is going to be deathly ill,” said Aceret. “But it’s heartbreaking to see families, whole families being sick and people saying that it’s fake.”
Metro 1 responded to 14 calls that shift.
Nearly half were either COVID-19 patients or people believed to be infected with the virus.
“It’s hard to tell families there’s not much we can do,” said Aceret. “That your loved one needs to be isolated in an ER or ICU because they can’t breathe.”
