2 more city bus operators test positive; last routes driven released
Honolulu city buses (Source: Honolulu Dept. of Transportation twitter)
By HNN Staff | September 8, 2020 at 6:22 PM HST - Updated September 8 at 6:24 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two more city bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, transportation officials confirmed Tuesday.

One of the operators last worked on Friday, Aug. 28 and did not have any COVID-19 symptoms while on the job.

The city provided details on the last route driven by the operator:

8/28/2020: TheBus #856

Route 60 (Turtle Bay – Weed Circle)

4:08 am to 4:38 a.m.

Route 52 (Honolulu – Mililani – Haleiwa)

4:08 am to 10:51 a.m.

Route 51 (Wahiawa Transit – Ala Moana)

5:04 am to 6:24 a.m.

Route 52 (Honolulu – Mililani – Haleiwa)

6:38 am to 10:51 a.m.

Another bus driver also received a positive result on Tuesday. The city said that driver began feeling ill after working on Sept. 5, and was placed on sick leave the next day.

Sept. 4 was this driver’s last day on the job. Here are the route details provided:

9/3/2020: TheBus #525

Route 7 (Kalihi Valley)

4:44 a.m. to 2:13 pm

9/4/2020: TheBus #307

Route 103 (Paiwa – Waikele Express)

6:05 a.m. to 6:46 a.m.

TheBus #47

Route 672 (Kailua – Maunawili)

10:40 a.m. to 1:13 p.m.

Route 673 (Kailua – Enchanted Lake)

1:40 p.m to 2:15 p.m.

Route 671 (Kailua – Lanikai)

2:40 p.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Route 673 (Kailua Enchanted Lake)

3:18 p.m. to 3:57 p.m.

Route 674 (Kailua – Aikahi)

4:10 p.m to 4:34 p.m.

Route 671 (Kailua – Lanikai)

4:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.

Officials said the driver had had no close contact with riders or employees.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.