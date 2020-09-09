2 more city bus operators test positive; last routes driven released

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two more city bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, transportation officials confirmed Tuesday.
One of the operators last worked on Friday, Aug. 28 and did not have any COVID-19 symptoms while on the job.
The city provided details on the last route driven by the operator:
8/28/2020: TheBus #856
Route 60 (Turtle Bay – Weed Circle)
4:08 am to 4:38 a.m.
Route 52 (Honolulu – Mililani – Haleiwa)
4:08 am to 10:51 a.m.
Route 51 (Wahiawa Transit – Ala Moana)
5:04 am to 6:24 a.m.
Route 52 (Honolulu – Mililani – Haleiwa)
6:38 am to 10:51 a.m.
Another bus driver also received a positive result on Tuesday. The city said that driver began feeling ill after working on Sept. 5, and was placed on sick leave the next day.
Sept. 4 was this driver’s last day on the job. Here are the route details provided:
9/3/2020: TheBus #525
Route 7 (Kalihi Valley)
4:44 a.m. to 2:13 pm
9/4/2020: TheBus #307
Route 103 (Paiwa – Waikele Express)
6:05 a.m. to 6:46 a.m.
TheBus #47
Route 672 (Kailua – Maunawili)
10:40 a.m. to 1:13 p.m.
Route 673 (Kailua – Enchanted Lake)
1:40 p.m to 2:15 p.m.
Route 671 (Kailua – Lanikai)
2:40 p.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Route 673 (Kailua Enchanted Lake)
3:18 p.m. to 3:57 p.m.
Route 674 (Kailua – Aikahi)
4:10 p.m to 4:34 p.m.
Route 671 (Kailua – Lanikai)
4:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.
Officials said the driver had had no close contact with riders or employees.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.