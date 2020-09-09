Man hospitalized after suffering slash wounds in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday after suffering slash wounds, Emergency Medical Services said.
Paramedics found the man around 2 a.m. on Waterhouse Street in Kalihi.
They said the man had what appeared to be multiple slash wounds to the upper body, including his forehead.
Honolulu police did not have further details as they said they were not notified about the incident.
This story will be updated.
