Man behind illegal mojito pop-up at Waimea Bay is arrested

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who sold mojitos at an illegal pop-up bar on the sands of Waimea Bay has been taken into police custody.
Garrit Wesley Anderson — who moved to Hawaii six months ago — admitted to setting up the stand in a tucked away area of Waimea Bay over the weekend.
After evidence of his actions spread online, it caused anger in the community among other local residents who have been adhering to the rules which restricts activities on beaches. They say his actions were irresponsible and insulting.
The 27-year-old was arrested Tuesday on charges of allegedly violating emergency and park rules.
He said his intentions with his stand were good, and he never meant to cause such an uproar. He said he simply asked for donations in exchange for his mojito-making services, which he hoped would make people happy during a stressful pandemic period.
“I am remorseful for what I did, but my intentions were meant for good,” he said. “The active serving of alcohol during a pandemic. That’s what I’m remorseful for.”
A decent number of people did stop by to purchase drinks from him. He added that he started pitching the idea weeks in prior.
His bail was set at $750.
