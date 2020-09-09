For heroic actions, Red Cross honors an off-duty lifeguard who saved a man

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who saved a pro-surfer’s life got a much-deserved honor on Tuesday.
The Red Cross honored Jason Bitzer for rescuing Jamie O’Brien in 2018.
While surfing out at Pipeline, O’Brien wiped out and hit his head on the reef. Bitzer, an off-duty lifeguard, used his Red Cross First Aid skills to perform life-saving actions.
For his efforts, he was given the Red Cross Certificate of Merit virtually, over Zoom this week along with a heartfelt “thank you” from the man he saved.
“His actions exemplify our mission to help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies,” Diane Peters-Nguyen, Regional CEO of the Red Cross Pacific Islands Region, said.
“It’s an honor to have Jason Bitzer out there because he is a water man and when you know a lifeguard is an actual really good surfer, you kind of feel comfortable,” O’Brien added.
Bitzer has been a lifeguard with Honolulu Ocean Safety for 14 years. When he’s not out saving lives, he trains entry-level first responders in a class he calls “Never Off-Duty.”
“I hope this brings to light that we all need to watch out for everyone both in and out of the ocean. My training with the Red Cross and Ocean Safety has allowed me to save countless lives and I would encourage others to receive the same training offered by the Red Cross,” Bitzer said.
