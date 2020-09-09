Forecasters say smoke from huge CA wildfires detected near Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you saw or smelled smoke in the air recently, you’re not imagining things. Forecasters say smoke from huge California wildfires appears to have made it all the way to Hawaii.
Wildfires continue to rage unchecked across parts of the western U.S. amid gusty and dry conditions.
In California, winds stoked unprecedented numbers of fires that have forced rescues and evacuations. In Washington, more acres burned in a single day than firefighters usually see all year.
Fires also forced people to flee in Oregon and Idaho.
A massive cloud of smoke covered much of California, dimming the sun to an eerie orange glow over San Francisco. About 125 miles to the northeast, winds fanned a huge fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills and forced authorities to order early morning evacuations and warn other residents to be ready to leave.
