Forecast: Breezy trade winds on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will increase a notch Wednesday and Thursday, and then decrease slowly over the weekend.
Clouds and showers will focus over windward slopes mainly at night and into the early morning hours.
Showers moving along with the trade winds will bring clouds and passing showers to mainly windward and mountain areas with leeward locations of the smaller islands remaining generally dry.
Small northwest swells will keep surf near summertime averages along most north- and west-facing shores through the day.
The swells are forecast to gradually subside through late in the week.
Small south swells will maintain minimal surf along south-facing shores through the weekend.
