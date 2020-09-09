EPA orders Waianae company to stop using unapproved COVID-fighting chemicals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Environmental Protection Agency is ordering a Waianae-based company to stop using two chemicals it allegedly markets as coronavirus killers.
The EPA says Hawaii Unified Industries LLC. DBA HUI Restoration has been falsely advertising Insta-Pure and Ever-Pure as a deterrent for the virus. The EPA says the company has been using it as a part of their dry-fogging sanitation service.
Neither product is approved by the federal government.
“We are dedicated to ensuring disinfectants making public health claims meet EPA’s stringent effectiveness and safety standards,” said EPA’s Pacific Southwest Administrator John Busterud. “During a pandemic, unregistered products with false claims put the public at risk.”
The Department of Public Safety also partnered with the company to perform dry fog sanitation inside its facilities.
A closer inspection also revealed mis-labeling of such products at the company’s sub-contractor offices.
